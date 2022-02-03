Sports Media World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, ESPN News

A Colin Kaepernick documentary series is coming to ESPN.

ESPN Films announced on Wednesday night that legendary director Spike Lee will be directing a documentary series on the former NFL quarterback.

Kaepernick, who knelt for the national anthem to protest racial injustices, has not played in the National Football League since 2016.

Here’s the full release, from ESPN:

ESPN Films today announced that production has started on the previously announced multi-part documentary on Colin Kaepernick, with Spike Lee on board to direct. The project was announced last year as part of The Walt Disney Company’s overall first-look deal with Colin Kaepernick’s production arm Ra Vision Media. Kaepernick, who has never given a full, first-person account of his journey, is collaborating closely with Lee who plans to use extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive to help Kaepernick tell his story from his perspective. The documentary will be executive produced by ESPN Films and produced by 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks. Kaepernick is partnering with former ESPN television personality Jemele Hill, who is also a producer on the project. Further details on the project will be announced at a later date.

ESPN Films announces Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary on @Kaepernick7 Further details to be announced More: https://t.co/nHjjqFPKl5 pic.twitter.com/KgCEx5HPlB — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 3, 2022

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill is part of the project.

Very excited to be part of this historic collaboration #Lesssgooooo https://t.co/2vKR8IOGCM — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 3, 2022

The Kaepernick documentary announcement comes one day after NFL coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the league for alleged racism in its hiring process.

.@NFL please tell us more about your diversity and inclusion before Kaep and Flores do. https://t.co/kxzwGyBTp8 — No More Sympathy #FAFO (@BeefsnBeans) February 3, 2022

The NFL has claimed that Flores’ allegations are without merit, though the allegations in the filed lawsuit are certainly troubling.

Lee and Kaepernick, meanwhile, were spotted courtside at an NBA game on Wednesday night.

Spike Lee and Colin Kaepernick are courtside for Grizzlies-Knicks 👀 pic.twitter.com/Wty7lXUzHi — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2022

More details on the Kaepernick documentary will be out soon.