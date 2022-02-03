Sports Media World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, ESPN News

The Spun

Colin Kaepernick, ESPN News

Colin Kaepernick works out for NFL scouts.RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks to make a pass during a private NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. Due to disagreements between Kaepernick and the NFL the location of the workout was abruptly changed. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

A Colin Kaepernick documentary series is coming to ESPN.

ESPN Films announced on Wednesday night that legendary director Spike Lee will be directing a documentary series on the former NFL quarterback.

Kaepernick, who knelt for the national anthem to protest racial injustices, has not played in the National Football League since 2016.

Here’s the full release, from ESPN:

ESPN Films today announced that production has started on the previously announced multi-part documentary on Colin Kaepernick, with Spike Lee on board to direct. The project was announced last year as part of The Walt Disney Company’s overall first-look deal with Colin Kaepernick’s production arm Ra Vision Media.

Kaepernick, who has never given a full, first-person account of his journey, is collaborating closely with Lee who plans to use extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive to help Kaepernick tell his story from his perspective.

The documentary will be executive produced by ESPN Films and produced by 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks. Kaepernick is partnering with former ESPN television personality Jemele Hill, who is also a producer on the project.

Further details on the project will be announced at a later date.

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill is part of the project.

The Kaepernick documentary announcement comes one day after NFL coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the league for alleged racism in its hiring process.

The NFL has claimed that Flores’ allegations are without merit, though the allegations in the filed lawsuit are certainly troubling.

Lee and Kaepernick, meanwhile, were spotted courtside at an NBA game on Wednesday night.

More details on the Kaepernick documentary will be out soon.

