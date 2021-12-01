Sports Media World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth News

NBC Sports is reportedly reaching deep into its bag to keep Cris Collinsworth as its lead Sunday Night Football analyst for the next few years.

According to recent reports from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the network is currently involved in negotiations that would pay Collinsworth somewhere around $12.5 million to remain the lead analyst through 2025.

Collinsworth is reportedly looking for a big-time payday in response to the massive 10-year, $180 million deal signed by Tony Romo back in 2020.

The sports media world took to Twitter to react to this significant contract news.

While this contract for Collinsworth isn’t anywhere close to Romo’s record-setting contract with CBS, it would still put him firmly in the top-tier of high-earning sportscasters.

After years together in the NBC booth, this could be the final year of the longtime partnership between Cris Collinsworth and play-by-play announcer Al Michaels. Per Marchand, NBC’s plan is for Mike Tirico to replace Michaels as the full-time Sunday Night Football play-by-play man in 2022.

If Collinsworth signs this deal, he’s setting himself up to call NBC’s next Super Bowl broadcast in 2025.