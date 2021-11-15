Sports Media World Reacts To The Draymond Green News

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green continues to get more involved in the sports media world.

Over the years, the former Michigan State Spartans star has grown his media presence, appearing on various NBA shows.

It’s clear that Green will be a sports media star whenever he decides to retire from the NBA. While that hopefully won’t be happening anytime soon, Green is still getting more involved in the space.

On Monday, Colin Cowherd’s podcast network, The Volume, announced that Green will be hosting his own podcast.

From the report:

Draymond Green, a mainstay of the Golden State Warriors’ multiple NBA championships during the past decade, will host a weekly podcast for emerging network The Volume. The Draymond Green Show will have new episodes released every Wednesday during the season. Green will also serve as a strategic advisor to The Volume, guiding the company on talent hires and business initiatives. Sports media personality Colin Cowherd and iHeartMedia founded The Volume last February.

Cowherd is excited.

“At the Volume, we are consistently looking for people who are unique and fearless. No one in the NBA captures that combination more than Draymond Green,” Cowherd said. “We are excited that Draymond chose to be part of The Volume as both a host and advisor. We look forward to benefitting from his expertise as both a talent and strategic thinker as we continue to build the network.”

Green admitted he continues to be interested in pursuing more in media.

“I’ve always wanted to bring more of a player perspective to the stories coming out of the league. And there’s nothing I enjoy more than engaging with both my haters and fans. I’m excited to do all of that on this show,” Green said. “This partnership also gives me a unique opportunity to identify other emerging talent from the worlds of sports and entertainment and give them a platform to talk about their own experiences.”

Green’s show will be available in audio and video form, according to the announcement.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are 11-2 on the season.