Sports Media World Reacts To The ESPN, NHL News

A view of the stanley cup final logo.PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 28: The Pittsburgh Penguins practice during Media Day for the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 28, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The hockey world has reportedly taken a massive step towards the limelight.

On Tuesday afternoon, NHL insider Chris Johnston reported the league has signed a massive seven-year deal with ESPN as one of its primary broadcasters. The contract will go into place at the start of the 2021 season.

While the details of the contract have yet to be revealed, ESPN is expected to have broadcasting rights for four Stanley Cup Finals between 2022 and 2028.

The last time hockey was televised on ESPN was the network’s weekly National Hockey Night from 1992-2004. ESPN was scheduled to continue its broadcasting through 2004-05 before the season was canceled due to a labor dispute.

With that deal collapsing, NBCSN then took over primary broadcasting rights. NBC’s $200 million exclusive rights deal expires after this season.

From the looks of things, the sports media world is pretty excited for the nostalgia of ESPN hockey.

In the years since ESPN’s deal with the NHL expired, the network has received plenty of criticism for its lack of hockey coverage. The signing of this new contract should put that criticism to bed very soon.

With nearly a decade of primetime ESPN hockey ahead, the game will certainly take some positive strides towards mainstream recognition.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.