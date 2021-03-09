Sports Media World Reacts To The ESPN, NHL News

The hockey world has reportedly taken a massive step towards the limelight.

On Tuesday afternoon, NHL insider Chris Johnston reported the league has signed a massive seven-year deal with ESPN as one of its primary broadcasters. The contract will go into place at the start of the 2021 season.

While the details of the contract have yet to be revealed, ESPN is expected to have broadcasting rights for four Stanley Cup Finals between 2022 and 2028.

Sources: ESPN is signing a seven-year deal with the NHL as part of the league's new U.S. media rights package.https://t.co/R7VeixXYq7 — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 9, 2021

The last time hockey was televised on ESPN was the network’s weekly National Hockey Night from 1992-2004. ESPN was scheduled to continue its broadcasting through 2004-05 before the season was canceled due to a labor dispute.

With that deal collapsing, NBCSN then took over primary broadcasting rights. NBC’s $200 million exclusive rights deal expires after this season.

From the looks of things, the sports media world is pretty excited for the nostalgia of ESPN hockey.

ESPN producers dusting off the "NHL on ESPN" theme song pic.twitter.com/Hwp7rxlSLE — Fitz (@FitzGSN_) March 9, 2021

This is truly wonderful news for the NHL. "ESPN doesn't care about hockey" This is how you make the league grow. This is a great move. — Darian Somers (@StuffSomersSays) March 9, 2021

This is not an exclusive deal either. So the NHL gets the Stanley Cup Final on ESPN for 4 years, plus streaming on Disney+ and ESPN+, plus the ability to have other networks air the league. This is great for the game. https://t.co/F6adClBTA3 — David Shapiro (@BlueSeatBlogs) March 9, 2021

AWESOME. Bring back the ESPN NHL music now. Great news for the league. https://t.co/x3Ks5CXnWT — Dom Izzo (@DomIzzoWDAY) March 9, 2021

Desperately hope ESPN treats the NHL like NBC has and doesn't just use it as streaming fodder like it does with many of its properties Also what are Gary Thorne and Bill Clement up to these days https://t.co/HhnYvW3aoA — Listen Here Baseball Commissioner (@spacemnkymafia) March 9, 2021

In the years since ESPN’s deal with the NHL expired, the network has received plenty of criticism for its lack of hockey coverage. The signing of this new contract should put that criticism to bed very soon.

With nearly a decade of primetime ESPN hockey ahead, the game will certainly take some positive strides towards mainstream recognition.