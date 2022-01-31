Sports Media World Reacts To The ESPN Retirement News

ESPN’s longest-tenured SportsCenter reporter is officially retiring on Monday.

Mark Schwarz, who was known for his ability to ask tough questions, has decided to call it a career in sports journalism.

“I very much knew when I signed my last deal back in December of 2018 it would be my final deal,” said Schwarz. “And I have thoroughly enjoyed all 32 years that I’ve had.

“Using a sports cliché – I’ve put it all out on the field,” he said. “I have plenty more to give, and I’m a young guy in good health, but there’s a lot more in my life that I’m looking to do right now, and I just want to enjoy the freedom that retirement offers.”

Schwarz has been with ESPN for 32 years. He’s the longest-tenured reporter to appear on SportsCenter.

Many in the sports media world have taken to social media to pay their respects.

“No one I respected more on a major story than Mark. He let his reporting and writing do the talking,” Armen Keteyian tweeted.

“What an incredible run. So happy for Mark! The word choices he makes in his reports and the authority with which he speaks has always impressed me. Really cool growing up with him on all the time in my home; even cooler getting to call him a colleague. Enjoy retirement, Mark!” Cole Harvey added.

“What a run! Always appreciated Mark’s fearlessness in the field, his sharp writing and his humor, particularly his gift for impressions. And true to form, he’s working on his last day – will be watching him tonight on SC,” Michelle Steele added.

“An honor to write this tribute to Mark Schwarz as he retires from ESPN on Monday,” Andy Hall added.

Congrats on a great career, Mark.