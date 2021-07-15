The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Maria Taylor Developments

Maria Taylor on ESPN's college football coverage.January 01, 2016: ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor before the Rose Bowl game of Stanford versus Iowa at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena , CA. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Maria Taylor appears to be on her way out at ESPN.

According to a report from Front Office Sports, the rising star ESPN host is close to a deal with one of the network’s rivals.

“ESPN’s Maria Taylor is nearing a possible deal with rival NBC Sports, sources tell Front Office Sports,” the outlet reports.

Taylor, who does college football and NBA coverage for ESPN, is in the final days of her contract. She was reportedly seeking a major raise from ESPN, though it’s unclear if the Worldwide Leader is fully interested in giving her one. The latest reports suggested that Taylor is being offered $3 million/annually from ESPN.

According to Front Office Sports, Taylor would have a big role at NBC:

The rising star could become the new host of “Football Night in America” as Mike Tirico transitions into the play-by-play post long held by Al Michaels. With her experience on ESPN’s popular “College GameDay,” Taylor could work on NBC’s broadcasts of Notre Dame football. As an added lure, NBC could provide Taylor a global TV stage as an Olympic correspondent.

“The deal’s at the half-yard line. But that can still be a long way in contract negotiations,” said a source. Talks could still fall apart — or ESPN could raise its offer.

The sports media world has taken to social media to react to the latest developments.

It’s been an interesting couple of weeks for Taylor, but this could all end with her landing a big-time job at NBC.

Stay tuned for the latest developments.


