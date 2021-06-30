Sports Media World Reacts To The Maria Taylor News

ESPN has had several notable departures over the past couple of months and another big name could be next.

According to a report from New York Post media insider Andrew Marchand, the future of prominent host Maria Taylor is in limbo.

Per Marchand, ESPN previously offered Taylor – a prominent part of the network’s NBA and college football coverage – a contract worth $5 million annually. However, Taylor reportedly declined that offer, as she was reportedly seeking “Stephen A. Smith-type money” at $8 million/year.

Now, the contract offer could end up being in the $2 million to $3 million range.

From the report:

ESPN looks at its reduction in salary as a market correction. Others in the industry see ESPN devaluing its place as the marquee platform for content creators and hosts. But, in Taylor, ESPN sees someone it wants to keep. The near $5 million offer was made when ESPN was beginning its reduction of salaries across the board. Today, ESPN wants to keep Taylor, but the initial offer is not on the table, according to sources. What she is being offered right now is not known, but it is believed to be in the $2 million-$3 million range.

Taylor is a rising star at ESPN, but could she get a better offer elsewhere? Many are now speculating about her future, wondering if a place like FOX could be a landing spot.

“Fox doing that y’all think? It’s possible. She’d definitely be the new person to host NFL Sunday if I had to guess though,” one fan wondered.

“Given that ESPN was asking folks to take serious pay cuts I don’t know how you could read that and ask for SAS money,” another fan wrote.

“Maria Taylor deserves every cent of the $8 million she reportedly asked for, and more. She’s way too talented at what she does to only be paid 63 percent as much as Stephen A,” one fan added.

“She has to have a large offer elsewhere,” another fan speculated.

This situation could be resolved soon, as Taylor’s contract is reportedly up before the end of the NBA Finals. It’s possible we’ll get a resolution before the end of the NBA postseason.