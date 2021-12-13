Sports Media World Reacts To The Michelle Tafoya News

The Spun

NBC reporter Michelle Tafoya.ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 29: Michele Tafoya of NBC Sports prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Longtime NFL reporter Michelle Tafoya has been missing from the Sunday Night Football broadcast in recent weeks, leading fans to wonder what’s going on.

Last week, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Tafoya was simply on a bye week, which is a bit odd considering it’s the regular season.

Still, no more was given by NBC.

Another week, another Tafoya absence.

Sunday night, Tafoya is once again missing from the NBC Sunday Night Football contest. The Green Bay Packers are hosting the Chicago Bears in primetime.

NBC, though, says Tafoya will be back next week.

“NBC says Michele Tafoya will be back next week. She has been off the past three games, including tonight,” Marchand reports.

It’s still a bit odd to see Tafoya missing for multiple weeks.

Earlier this fall, Tafoya drew some criticism for what she said on The View.

Regardless of what happened, it sounds like Tafoya will be back on the air next week.

Tampa Bay is set to host New Orleans on Sunday Night Football next weekend.

