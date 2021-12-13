Sports Media World Reacts To The Michelle Tafoya News

Longtime NFL reporter Michelle Tafoya has been missing from the Sunday Night Football broadcast in recent weeks, leading fans to wonder what’s going on.

Last week, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Tafoya was simply on a bye week, which is a bit odd considering it’s the regular season.

Still, no more was given by NBC.

I'm told Michelle Tafoya is on a bye week. (CC:@stuart_goldman) — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 6, 2021

Another week, another Tafoya absence.

Sunday night, Tafoya is once again missing from the NBC Sunday Night Football contest. The Green Bay Packers are hosting the Chicago Bears in primetime.

NBC, though, says Tafoya will be back next week.

“NBC says Michele Tafoya will be back next week. She has been off the past three games, including tonight,” Marchand reports.

NBC says Michele Tafoya will be back next week. She has been off the past three games, including tonight. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 13, 2021

It’s still a bit odd to see Tafoya missing for multiple weeks.

What's your "View" on that one? Interesting timing to say the least. https://t.co/AbLqYAlcrM — Andrew Stetka (@AStetka) December 13, 2021

Just in case anyone's wondering why Michele has been away… #SNF https://t.co/2dPtdLieL5 — Andy Beebe (@Andy_Beebe) December 13, 2021

Earlier this fall, Tafoya drew some criticism for what she said on The View.

Regardless of what happened, it sounds like Tafoya will be back on the air next week.

Tampa Bay is set to host New Orleans on Sunday Night Football next weekend.