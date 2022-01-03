Sports Media World Reacts To Mike Greenberg News

The upcoming week is a big one in the sports world, as we’re coming off quite a weekend of important football games.

Unfortunately for ESPN, the Worldwide Leader will be without its top studio host until the end of the week.

Longtime ESPN host Mike Greenberg announced on Sunday morning that he will be out until Friday after testing positive.

“Sorry to say I have to miss the beginning of the year, after I tested positive this week. I’m doing fine, very manageable symptoms. Family is fine. I’ll be back on the air Friday. Happy New Year everybody, enjoy the games. I’ll really miss being there to talk about them with you,” he tweeted.

Sports fans will miss his presence this week.

“Get well Greeny!!! But we are gonna need Jets Bucs reactions!” one fan tweeted.

The Jets nearly beat the Bucs on Sunday, but were unable to hold on late, falling 28-24 to Tom Brady and Co.

“Get well soon and keep your family safe, Greeny,” ESPN’s Ed Werder added.

“Get well boss,” ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky added on social media.

ESPN’s Get Up! will have some fill-in hosts in the meantime.

Get well soon, Greeny.