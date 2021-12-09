Sports Media World Reacts To The Pat McAfee News

The Spun

Pat McAfee speaks on SiriusXM.

Sports media personality Pat McAfee has reportedly landed a massive sponsorship deal.

The former NFL punter’s podcast, The Pat McAfee Show, and FanDuel have reached a four-year deal that locks the sports book in as the exclusive betting partner of the show. The deal includes an opt-out option after three years, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The deal will see McAfee’s show rake in roughly $30 million per year, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The sports media world was blown away by this insanely lucrative contract.

“Potential Business of Sports Media Hall of Famer @PatMcAfeeShow,” former NFL executive Andrew Brandt wrote on Twitter.

“Pat McAfee left Football for media and ended up getting that QB level bag anyways… A damn inspiration for creators everywhere,” a fan added.

McAfee’s eight-year NFL career as an All-Pro punter saw him bring in a total of around $15 million — just half of what this contract earns him per year.

As a sponsorship deal for his show, not all of this money is going directly into McAfee’s pockets. But this is still a massive influx of money from just one sponsorship agreement.

The Pat McAfee Show currently has 1.57 million subscribers on YouTube and an estimated 320 thousand podcast listeners, according to Podscribe.

