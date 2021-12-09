Sports Media World Reacts To The Pat McAfee News

Sports media personality Pat McAfee has reportedly landed a massive sponsorship deal.
The former NFL punter’s podcast, The Pat McAfee Show, and FanDuel have reached a four-year deal that locks the sports book in as the exclusive betting partner of the show. The deal includes an opt-out option after three years, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The deal will see McAfee’s show rake in roughly $30 million per year, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
It’s a roughly $30 million per year deal, industry sources say. 💰 https://t.co/dd9ZbPlqmv
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 9, 2021
The sports media world was blown away by this insanely lucrative contract.
“Potential Business of Sports Media Hall of Famer @PatMcAfeeShow,” former NFL executive Andrew Brandt wrote on Twitter.
“Pat McAfee left Football for media and ended up getting that QB level bag anyways… A damn inspiration for creators everywhere,” a fan added.
Secure that bag, Pat 👏🏼💰 https://t.co/ZQG4L65BvU pic.twitter.com/sM2a07KS1N
— 𝕁𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟 (@TheIllestRican) December 9, 2021
McAfee’s eight-year NFL career as an All-Pro punter saw him bring in a total of around $15 million — just half of what this contract earns him per year.
As a sponsorship deal for his show, not all of this money is going directly into McAfee’s pockets. But this is still a massive influx of money from just one sponsorship agreement.
Absolutely massive number for @PatMcAfeeShow https://t.co/8c4OZZimTn
— Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) December 9, 2021
The Pat McAfee Show currently has 1.57 million subscribers on YouTube and an estimated 320 thousand podcast listeners, according to Podscribe.