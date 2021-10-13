Sports Media World Reacts To Adam Schefter’s Admission

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter found himself at the center of the league’s email leaks on Wednesday morning.

An old email from Schefter to then-Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen went viral on social media on Wednesday morning. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the emails sent by Jon Gruden to Allen that led to Gruden’s resignation were part of a court filing by WFT owner Dan Snyder back in June. One of Schefter’s emails reportedly appeared in the filing, as well.

Schefter sent an email to Allen in 2011, in which he referred to the former NFL front office executive as “Mr. Editor.” The email was regarding a story on the NFL’s labor negotiations.

“Please let me know if you see anything that should be added, changed, tweaked,” Schefter wrote. “Thanks, Mr. Editor, for that and the trust. Plan to file this to espn about 6 am ….”

. @AdamSchefter sent Bruce Allen an unpublished draft of a story and called him “Mr. Editor” according to court filings the LA Times uncovered. https://t.co/3hxtarO9hd pic.twitter.com/l4Z9y9Jqeh — Kevin Draper (@kevinmdraper) October 13, 2021

The email quickly went viral on social media, with journalists from around the world weighing in on Schefter’s email. The majority found it wrong.

Schefter released a statement on Wednesday evening.

Statement from Adam Schefter pic.twitter.com/rBjBl9Km6b — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 13, 2021

Not everyone is buying the admission, though.

“This clarification is still completely unethical, how is this the PR-approved statement?” one fan tweeted.

“Nice try. We’re supposed to believe that the one time he got caught is the only time it happened? Same thing Rachel Nichols tried. No one should believe a word of this,” another fan added.

Not everyone seems to care, though.

“Most people don’t care. Just keep breaking information and that’s what most fans want,” one NFL fan tweeted.

The Onion got in on the situation earlier on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter Waiting On Final Edits From NFL Before Issuing Apology https://t.co/c6rmK6APON pic.twitter.com/b8kzcDkoFG — The Onion (@TheOnion) October 13, 2021

The Dan Le Batard Show discussed the topic in-depth on Wednesday.

Do you trust Adam Schefter? Full segment from today's show available now on our YouTube page: https://t.co/mWEU0Cr3sE pic.twitter.com/IpFVG9jVxq — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) October 13, 2021

Schefter is undeniably the biggest “scoops” getter in the National Football League. On Wednesday, everyone got a better idea of how some of those scoops are gotten.