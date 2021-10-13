The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Adam Schefter’s Admission

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on the field.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 07: ESPN Monday Night Football Studio Analysts Adam Schefter during the NFL regular season football game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter found himself at the center of the league’s email leaks on Wednesday morning.

An old email from Schefter to then-Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen went viral on social media on Wednesday morning. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the emails sent by Jon Gruden to Allen that led to Gruden’s resignation were part of a court filing by WFT owner Dan Snyder back in June. One of Schefter’s emails reportedly appeared in the filing, as well.

Schefter sent an email to Allen in 2011, in which he referred to the former NFL front office executive as “Mr. Editor.” The email was regarding a story on the NFL’s labor negotiations.

“Please let me know if you see anything that should be added, changed, tweaked,” Schefter wrote. “Thanks, Mr. Editor, for that and the trust. Plan to file this to espn about 6 am ….”

The email quickly went viral on social media, with journalists from around the world weighing in on Schefter’s email. The majority found it wrong.

Schefter released a statement on Wednesday evening.

Not everyone is buying the admission, though.

“This clarification is still completely unethical, how is this the PR-approved statement?” one fan tweeted.

“Nice try. We’re supposed to believe that the one time he got caught is the only time it happened? Same thing Rachel Nichols tried. No one should believe a word of this,” another fan added.

Not everyone seems to care, though.

“Most people don’t care. Just keep breaking information and that’s what most fans want,” one NFL fan tweeted.

The Onion got in on the situation earlier on Wednesday.

The Dan Le Batard Show discussed the topic in-depth on Wednesday.

Schefter is undeniably the biggest “scoops” getter in the National Football League. On Wednesday, everyone got a better idea of how some of those scoops are gotten.

