Sports Media World Reacts To Adrian Wojnarowski News

Adrian Wojnarowski is typically the one breaking the news. However, this week, a story surfaced about the longtime NBA insider.

According to Ethan Strauss, a presentation of sorts has been sent to various sources around the league, documenting Wojnarowski’s social media dominance.

The PowerPoint slides contain a thorough social media analysis with a myriad of metrics designed to index Wojnarowski’s power against his peers, including his ESPN colleagues. The documents include claims like, “he is the undisputed top NBA media talent in the business,” and “His combined reach of 7.0M followers across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook is more than every other NBA media personality from the below comp set.”

Strauss is wondering why this is being sent out.

HoS Exclusive: Adrian Wojnarowski is sending potential sources an ESPN-labeled résumé that depicts his Twitter dominance over ESPN colleagues and others. ESPN did not create the documents, but I'll get into who did and why it's hidden https://t.co/mFhnisrJJD — Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) October 22, 2021

Fans are pretty intrigued.

“This is fascinating. The news breaker industry is so cut throat and shady. And Woj’s ego is absurd,” one fan tweeted.

“When Woj left Yahoo for ESPN, he went from the gritty underdog to a guy sending out resumes on his social media reach. Just feed him the scoops, it was more fun when he was one man gang vs. ESPN scooping them all,” another fan added.

Essentially, it seems like the presentation is being sent out to highlight why you should leak news to Wojnarowski over other sources.

“These packets have been sent out to potential sources, presumably to argue why one should leak news to Wojnarowski versus sending news to his rivals,” Strauss reported.

The news-breaking game is pretty cutthroat, that is for sure.