Sports Media World Reacts To Allison Williams Job News

SYRACUSE, NY - JANUARY 28: ESPN sideline reporter Allison Williams during the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome on January 28, 2017 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeated Florida State 82-72. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images) Rich Barnes/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the football world learned that former ESPN sideline reporter Allison Williams landed a new job.

Williams suggested the reason she left left ESPN is because she wouldn't get the COVID-19 vaccine. She said the network didn't accommodate her request to not receive the vaccine.

Williams confirmed she's the newest reporter for FOX Sports' college football coverage. It didn't take the football world long to start reacting to the Williams job news.

"Great hire for FOX. I absolutely liked Allison when she was at ESPN. Great sideline reporter," one fan said.

Others believe she got vaccinated because Fox allegedly requires it.

"Guess she got vaccinated after all because Fox requires it," a fan said.

Williams is ready for a fresh started.

“I am beyond thrilled and so grateful to be joining FOX Sports’ coverage of College Football this fall," Williams told OutKick. "Having to step away from the sport and profession I love this past year has re-affirmed and reinvigorated the passion I have for this job."

She'll team up with new play-by-play man Jason Benetti and former college football quarterback Brock Huard.

