Sports Media World Reacts To Awkward Stephen A. Smith, Malika Andrews Moment

BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 13: ESPN Sideline Reporter, Malika Andrews looks on before the game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets on March 13, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Earlier Friday morning, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith got into it with another well-known ESPN personality.

During Friday's First Take, Smith made a few controversial comments about Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka. That didn't sit well with Malika Andrews, who called into the show to have a few words with Stephen A.

"Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said. Smith didn't sit idly by and let Malika have the floor, though.

He fired right back, making an incredibly awkward situation.

Fans weren't sure what to make of what was going on. Some took Stephen A's side of the conversation, while others thought Andrews was right.

"He was right for checking her. He let her speak, and now it was his time. She was out of order. He interpreted very well his stance," one fan said.

"That’s your segment not your show fool. Power tripping makes you delusional," one fan said.

"Malika is right in my books," said another fan.

Who was right?