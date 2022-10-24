Sports Media World Reacts To Big Jim Nantz News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Broadcaster Jim Nantz looks on prior to the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game between the Villanova Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels at NRG Stadium on April 4, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four will be the last one to feature the great Jim Nantz as the play-by-play broadcaster.

On Monday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Nantz plans to make next year's NCAA Tournament his last one. Nantz still intends to do the trophy presentation ceremony, but intends to watch the big games from here on out.

Replacing Nantz will be another announcer who ranks among the best in sports broadcasting. Ian Eagle, who has been a part of CBS's No. 2 broadcasting team for NFL games since 2014, will be replacing Nantz during the Final Four.

The sports media world is wishing Nantz well and congratulating Eagle on his new role. Some are saying that Eagle is the perfect replacement for Nantz during the Final Four.

Jim Nantz has been the voice of the NCAA Tournament Final Four since 1991 - 32 straight years. He is part of the No. 1 NFL broadcasting team at CBS, partnering with Tony Romo in recent years and calling numerous Super Bowls.

Ian Eagle has been working for CBS since 1998, doing NFL and NCAA basketball games. He has also done NBA games, and was part of the broadcast team for the 2013 NBA Finals.

Change is coming to the NCAA Tournament, but it appears that it's going to be a welcome one.