Sports Media World Reacts To Derek Jeter Job Report

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

After stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, Yankees legend Derek Jeter doesn't appear to have much to do this coming year. But a sports media outlet appears very interested in bringing The Captain into the fold.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, YES Network has discussed going after Jeter as part of their rotation for Yankee game broadcasts. YES is reportedly pursuing former Yankees star and recently-departed Marlins manager Don Mattingly as well.

The Hall of Fame shortstop has worked in media before, but rarely as a broadcaster. It would certainly be interesting to see what kind of role YES plans for the Yankees icon if he were to join them.

Fans are a little bit mixed on whether this would be good or not. More than a few Yankee fans feel that Jeter would be better as their GM to replace embattled executive Brian Cashman:

Derek Jeter practically walks on water in New York, so he would be welcomed by the fans in any Yankees-adjacent role.

YES Network has no shortage of Yankees icons that are a part of their gameday broadcasts though. Someone would probably wind up being left in the cold if such a move came to fruition.

Would Derek Jeter make a good broadcaster?