Sports Media World Reacts To Desmond Howard Drama

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard is trending on social media on Saturday night for what he said at the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Howard, who won a Heisman Trophy while playing at Michigan, had some not-so-nice things to say about the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Michigan, of course, topped Ohio State, 42-27, in the rivalry game in Ann Arbor last month.

Saturday night, Howard trolled Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and his teammates during the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

This needs to be on repeat all off-season. They’re fueling a dangerous fire. Desmond Howard and ESPN just disrespected C.J. Stroud and his team right in front of his face. They win once in ten years and don’t know how to act. Ohio Against the World

pic.twitter.com/D6ywlQNSOm — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) December 12, 2021

Michigan fans, unsurprisingly, are enjoying it.

Aidan Hutchinson and Desmond Howard providing the greatest off the field slaughtering by Michigan on Ohio State 🤣🤣 Damn Desmond 🤣🤣 #HeismanTrophy pic.twitter.com/QQi7SFqLuZ — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) December 12, 2021

Ohio State fans, meanwhile, are furious. The Buckeyes fans that are upset believe that Howard went over the line in trolling Stroud on national TV.

“Look, talk trash about teams and fanbases all you want. But to insult specific kids on national TV is so crass. 100 won’t be enough next year,” one fan tweeted.

“Stay classy Xichigan,” another fan added.

“They definitely need to learn the definition of being humble in your victories. Horrible sportsmanship to be honest,” one fan added on Twitter.

Of course, this is all pretty good for the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry. It was in need of some rejuvenation after the domination by the Buckeyes over the last decade.

Now, the Wolverines have the upper hand.

Ohio State has not beaten Michigan in football for 742 days. #GoBlue #Michigan #BeatOhio — Michigan Clock 〽️ (@MichiganClock) December 11, 2021

The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan game can’t get here soon enough.