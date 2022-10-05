Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN, Bomani Jones News

Bomani Jones is going to be staying with ESPN for the foreseeable future.

Jones and the network agreed to a contract extension that was officially announced on Wednesday morning. Jones will continue to be the host of his podcast titled The Right Time with Bomani Jones three times a week.

He'll also continue to make regular appearances on ESPN Radio, SportsCenter, First Take, and Pardon the Interruption.

Jones is thrilled about the opportunity to keep doing his podcast for ESPN.

“I’m very happy to continue The Right Time with ESPN,” Jones said via a press release. “I remain indebted to everyone who has worked to build the podcast, particularly my producer Gabe Basayne.”

Sports fans are happy that Jones is there to stay.

Jones has been doing his show since 2015 but ended its first run of production just five years ago.

It'll be interesting to see how he does at the network going forward.