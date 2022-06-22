Sports Media World Reacts To 'First Take' Salary News

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo's pockets aren't hurting at all.

During a recent appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM program, the weekly "First Take" guest revealed the financials of his deal to debate Stephen A. Smith every Wednesday. Which runs ESPN $10,000 an episode.

$10,000 an appearance, 40 appearances a year... not bad for a third job.

The sports media world reacted to Russo's "First Take" salary admission on social media.

"Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo tells Howard Stern he's being paid $10,000 for each 'First Take' appearance and he has a contract to do the show for 40 weeks," tweeted Jimmy Traina.

"Chris Russo should get a raise," said Michael McCarthy. "The Dog told Howard Stern he's only getting paid $10K apiece for 40 appearances on ESPN's 'First Take' this year. 400K? C'mon. Russo + Stephen A. Smith have created a lot of funny, viral content this year. He's been great addition."

"'I didn't know you were on TV, but good for you.'"

Mad Dog has been a nice shot in the arm for ESPN's debate show. If "First Take" continues to ride with Russo's Wednesday appearances, the price could be going up in a future deal.