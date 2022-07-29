Sports Media World Reacts To Friday's Charles Barkley News

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Charles Barkley's dance with the LIV Golf series has come to a close.

On Friday, the NBA Hall of Famer informed the New York Post that he's ended discussions with the Saudi-backed organization and will remain committed to Inside the NBA on TNT.

"I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me," Barkley said, per sports media insider Andrew Marchand. "I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life — It is best for me to move on and I'm staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career."

The sports media world took to Twitter to react to this news.

Countless fans are thrilled that Chuck is remaining a member of one of the most beloved sports shows in history.

"We Are All Thankful!!!!!!! NBA TNT Wouldn’t Be The Same Without Ole Chuck!" one wrote.

"Thank goodness. I need more time with Chuck on TNT," another said.

"Chuck complaining all season about all the money he passed is gonna be the high comedy," another joked.

The LIV had not yet offered Barkley a deal, per Marchand. He decided to end discussions with the invitational series before they could offer him what was expected to be a massive broadcasting contract.

The immensely-popular American broadcaster has three years and $30 million remaining on his current deal with TNT.