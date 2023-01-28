Sports Media World Reacts To Gus Johnson Announcement

Gus Johnson became the subject of a really cool story during the 2022 season.

Last April, the iconic Fox Sports broadcaster announced that he would not be calling NFL games for the network in 2022 to make time for Harvard's Advanced Leadership Initiative program.

Johnson still called college football and basketball games for Fox while balancing his work with the rigorous one-year program.

This story is now set to be chronicled in a documentary produced by Fox. "Back to School with Gus Johnson" will follow the broadcaster's career in the booth and his past year of classes at Harvard.

The sports media world took to Twitter to react to this news

"Renaissance man," one fan wrote.

"This is legit," another said.



"This is going to rock," another added.

The documentary will be a one-hour special. It will premier on Saturday, February 18 at 7 p.m. ET on Fox.

The premiere will come just before a Michigan-Michigan State basketball game. Johnson will be on the call for this Big Ten contest.