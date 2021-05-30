Sports Media World Reacts To Hubie Brown’s Performance

NBA fans were very happy with the broadcast of Saturday night’s first round playoff game between the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Specifically, fans were praising the performance of Hubie Brown. The 87-year-old Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member was on the top of his game last night.

Brown, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, has been in the game for decades. Following his coaching career, Brown got into broadcasting. He is perhaps best known for his work on ABC and ESPN.

Saturday night, Brown was heavily praised for his performance.

“Listened to Hubie Brown last night and find it a remarkable human and broadcasting achievement. He’s 87 and still sharp and insightful. He’s one of one,” Colin Cowherd tweeted.

Listened to Hubie Brown last night and find it a remarkable human and broadcasting achievement. He’s 87 and still sharp and insightful. He’s one of one. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) May 30, 2021

“Now if this is your first time listening to Hubie, you love that he’ll teach the game, he’ll get into a good rhythm with his colleague and he’ll let the game breathe. Now listen to him right now, THERE IT IS, that’s what you love to see, a guy at the top of his game,” Anthony Lima added.

Now if this is your first time listening to Hubie, you love that he’ll teach the game, he’ll get into a good rhythm with his colleague and he’ll let the game breathe. Now listen to him right now, THERE IT IS, that’s what you love to see, a guy at the top of his game — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) May 30, 2021

Even Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is a big fan.

“Hubie Brown is trending so I’d like to just throw in that he’s the best in game guy we have!!!!” Kuzma wrote.

Hubie brown is trending so I’d like to just throw in that he’s the best in game guy we have!!!! — kuz (@kylekuzma) May 30, 2021

Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin praised Brown, as well.

“Listen, when you talk about Hubie Brown, you’re talking about a guy with an incredible knowledge for the game and an easy delivery of relating it to the viewer. He knows his way around the painted area and when it comes to NBA analysts, he’s the very best,” he wrote.

Listen, when you talk about Hubie Brown, you’re talking about a guy with an incredible knowledge for the game and an easy delivery of relating it to the viewer. He knows his way around the painted area and when it comes to NBA analysts, he’s the very best. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 30, 2021

It’s great to see someone like Brown getting a lot of credit on social media.

Game 4 of the Jazz vs. Grizzlies series is set for Monday night.