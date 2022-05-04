Sports Media World Reacts To JJ Redick's Performance Today

JJ Redick took Chris Russo to task for telling Draymond Green to "shut up and play" on Wednesday's episode of ESPN's First Take.

The Golden State Warriors forward said it "felt really good" to flip off Memphis Grizzlies fans booing him when he left Game 2's game after taking an elbow to the eye. Those comments irked Russo, who called Green "so hard to root for" and said "America's tired of Draymond Green."

Redick didn't agree. He pointed out to Russo that people care enough about Green's thoughts to listen to his podcast. The former sharpshooter said Green is so popular because he's "real, authentic, and unfiltered."

Furthermore, Redick didn't appreciate the underlying connotations of Russo's "shut up and play" line, which echoes the infamous "shut and dribble" remark Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham made about LeBron James.

Redick's retort drew rave reviews on Twitters. His ESPN colleague, Kendrick Perkins, said Redick "had to straighten Mad Dog like a flat iron!"

Sports Illustrated's Ashley Nicole Moss called Redick "a national treasure."

Redick was once the star player for Duke, a college basketball program many fans loves to hate. However, he's now emerging as one of ESPN's most likable NBA analysts.

Wednesday's First Take has often descended into a high-volume shouting match between Russo and Stephen A. Smith, but Redick has brought thoughtful insight to the table.