Sports Media World Reacts To Latest Kay Adams Rumors

Just over two months ago, beloved host Kay Adams said goodbye to NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

"Welcome back to Good Morning Football. It is my last day here," she said. "Six years is a long time. I've spent a lot of time right here at this breakfast table and today I am truly just a pile of love and appreciation for it all."

Adams, 36, left to pursue other ventures, but it wasn't clear what she would be working on. Well, new reports surfaced on Thursday night suggesting Adams might have a new landing spot.

According to a report from Brad Allen of Legal Sports Report, Adams could be joining FanDuel.

"FanDuel is aiming to rebrand its TVG racing channel to FanDuel TV as part of a plan to create the first ‘watch and wager’ TV network in the US, including a potential big-name acquisition in former NFL Network host Kay Adams," the report stated.

The new network will reportedly boast itself as a 24-hour content producer. Naturally, fans joked that Adams won't be getting much sleep.

"Hosting for 24 hours a day? Not much room for work/life balance," another fan joked.

We'll have to wait and see if Adams actually lands with FanDuel or not.