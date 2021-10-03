Sports Media World Reacts To Michelle Beadle News

Former ESPN host Michelle Beadle is reportedly interested in a comeback.

According to a report from Front Office Sports, the prominent ex-ESPNer is interested in working on television again. She’s reportedly been speaking with multiple outlets about a role ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

Beadle, who became one of ESPN’s most prominent personalities, had a falling out with the network following her comments about football. She was one of the inaugural hosts of ESPN’s morning show, Get Up!, but didn’t last very long on the show.

Now, the 45-year-old host is reportedly interested in working again.

“Michelle Beadle is eyeing a comeback. The former host of ESPN’s NBA Countdown is in talks with several suitors about possibly returning to sports media in time for the NBA season,” Front Office Sports reports.

Beadle admittedly made some mistakes, though she’s extremely talented.

“Michelle Beadle made some unforced errors — like saying she wouldn’t watch NFL or college football any more. That went over like a lead balloon. But she’s undeniably great on TV. I remember Mike Greenberg saying she was one of the most talented people he’s ever worked with at ESPN,” Mike McCarthy tweeted.

ESPN’s former boss, John Skipper, is reportedly interested in both Beadle and Katie Nolan.

“Yes, I enjoyed working with them. Yes, I think they’re talented. Of course, Meadowlark would be interested,” Skipper told Front Office Sports Thursday.

“I have had good experiences in the past working with both Michelle and Katie. I think they’re both very talented individuals.”

It will be interesting to see where they both land, that is for sure.