Sports Media World Reacts To Mike Golic’s Honest Admission

For more than a decade, Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg formed arguably the most-successful sports radio show in history.

However, the show came to an end a couple of years back, when Greenberg wanted to pursue more on television. While Golic has reportedly expressed interest in a potential reunion, those ideas have been shot down.

Golic basically admitted on The Dan Patrick Show this week that a reunion isn’t happening.

“The stand-pat answer is basically it’s not going to happen,” Golic said. “But I guess the best answer would be this is a crazy business where paths cross and re-cross all the time, so you can never say never.”

Golic then channeled his inner-Mike Tomlin.

“That said, you can probably finish it like Mike Tomlin and say it’s never gonna happen,” Golic said.

Mike Golic (@Golic) shares what he tells people when they ask him about the possibility of him and Mike Greenberg reuniting some time in the future. For Golic's full appearance: https://t.co/mWa6Znh73O pic.twitter.com/jYN6v3WPlB — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) December 7, 2021

Sports fans are understanding.

“Mike and Mike was fun back in the day, but just like 8-track tapes… we’ve all moved on. Both Mikes have changed and the dynamic of the old days just would not be there again,” one fan tweeted.

“Too bad. Basically about the last show I ever watched on ESPN other than games. Their talent has all left (take that any way you want)!” one fan added on Twitter.

“Golic is one classy dude. Would love to meet him and shake his hand. He could have gone down the road of bitterness but went the high road with class and dignity,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

Perhaps we can see more segments with Golic on Patrick’s show.

I hope Golic is on the show way more often. A weekly segment would be great — Billy Derenbecker (@printtheshirts) December 7, 2021

The Dan Patrick Show airs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. E.T.