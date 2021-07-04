Sports Media World Reacts To Mike Golic’s Honest Admissions

Former ESPN host Mike Golic recently opened up about his departure from the network in a wide-ranging interview with The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch.

Golic, who hosted one of the most successful morning radio shows in sports history, officially left ESPN at the end of 2020. The Worldwide Leader did not want to renew his contract and made little to no effort to re-sign him.

“Listen, this has been the easiest thing for me to equate. And I equated a lot of things to the sports world which certainly worked, because I was in the sports industry. I got cut from the Houston Oilers and Miami Dolphins, and the reason was they didn’t want me anymore. It’s that simple. They didn’t feel I had worth to their team, so they cut me. I thought they were wrong in both instances, but it doesn’t matter what I think. When they call you into the GM and Head Coach offices, they are going to release you. There’s no sense in saying ‘I could do this or I could do that.’ They made their decision. With ESPN it was the same thing. When Mike and Mike ended, they still felt there was value to having me there. That’s why the new morning show with Me and Trey and my son got going, but after that deal and contract was up, they just felt there wasn’t any worth,” Golic said of his exit.

“And, not even from a monetary point, Richard, because they didn’t even talk about taking less money. We knew everybody was taking pay cuts. We didn’t even talk about that. Again, I was the one on July 31st when the show ended, they were just gonna let me sit there for 6 months and collect a paycheck and I said “No, let me go back and call college games. I love doing college games.” And they said “Well hell, I guess he wasn’t gonna work and was gonna get paid anyways.” So I did that. And we’ve gone back to them since. There were probably 3 or 4 different entities we were talking about college and ESPN was one of them. And their last conversation with my agent was “No, don’t want it.” Not even a talk of we can’t pay much. It was just nothing. Like those teams cut me, they felt I had no more worth to them. And I’m sure ESPN felt the same way, I had no more worth to them. Shit, is it a blow to the ego? Sure. To anybody it would be. But when you are there for as long as you are, and all of a sudden it’s not even discussed to keep you there. Yeah, that’s a blow to the ego. But that’s life. I can’t sit here and cry about it. You move on. It was a nice break and other people want me to do some things and I’ll eventually go to that. But that’s why it ended. That’s an easy question to answer.”

The sports media world appreciates the honesty from Golic, who worked at ESPN from 1998 until 2020. His wife, Christine Golic, had a telling remark.

“Just listened to this and this is the most open (Mike) has been about his time at ESPN. If you listened to him over the years you will probably find it interesting,” she tweeted.

“Rare to see someone this transparent and honest about ESPN management/Norby Williamson. I appreciate Mike Golic’s time (he obviously didn’t have to do this) and truly I think he provides a service here for others in/looking to get in his business,” Deitsch added.

Others, meanwhile, remain disappointed at how ESPN reportedly handled things.

“Surprised how shoddily ESPN treated Mike Golic in his final stretch at the network. Golic takes the high road, but for a network struggling to develop new talent, seems like he got precious little for his long service…” one fan wrote.

It will be interesting to see where Golic lands next. He reportedly remains interested in doing college football world and is looking into the podcasting world, as well.