Sports Media World Reacts To Monday Night Football News

Some major sports media news broke on Friday evening, as ESPN has reportedly made a decision on its Monday Night Football booth.

ESPN is reportedly sticking with the same broadcasting booth from 2020.

The Worldwide Leader in Sports will bring back Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick to the Monday Night Football booth in 2021.

“The team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick will return to Monday Night Football this fall for ESPN. They will be the broadcast booth again for the 2021 NFL season,” Richard Deitsch shared on Friday night.

NEWS: The team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick will return to Monday Night Football this fall for ESPN. They will be the broadcast booth again for the 2021 NFL season. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) April 23, 2021

NFL fans seem to be somewhat mixed in their reactions to the news. Levy, Griese and Riddick was a solid booth deserving of another season to develop more chemistry. However, there continue to be some who wish for bigger names inside the Monday Night Football booth.

“Glad for Steve – Good guy- good broadcaster- His smile is contagious -puts viewers in good mood- Focus will be 2022 season and whether Michaels/Collinsworth migrate to ESPN from NBC-Al’s contract ends after Super Bowl in February,” one fan tweeted.

“ESPN has given up on its football broadcasts a long time ago,” another fan added.

“I’m fine with it they are a decent team,” one fan said.

“Best team in a decade! Competent, entertaining, and insightful without being obnoxious. Pumped for 2021!!” another fan wrote.

The 2021 NFL season is scheduled to begin in early September. The official schedule will be out later this year.