Sports Media World Reacts To The New York Times News

The Athletic is on the move, according to Jessica Toonkel of The Information. The subscription-based sports website is reportedly being acquired by The New York Times.

Per the report from The Information, The New York Times has agreed to acquire The Athletic in a deal valued around $550 million.

This is a significant acquisition for The New York Times, as the addition of The Athletic should tremendously help their sports coverage.

The reactions to this news are mostly positive, which makes sense considering The Athletic has created a very large following.

“Oh I would love to be able to combine subscriptions,” one fan responded.

Oh I would love to be able to combine subscriptions https://t.co/eJHDizCxPK — Ben Galicki (@DETben) January 6, 2022

“Wow! This is huge,” another fan responded.

“I have written and deleted about five different drafts of my reaction to this news, which I think sums up my reaction to this news,” Muhammad Butt of Squawka wrote.

I have written and deleted about five different drafts of my reaction to this news, which I think sums up my reaction to this news. https://t.co/sNSbMhjEri — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) January 6, 2022

“Rooting for The Athletic’s continued success because it’s smart, well reported work. Here’s to hoping that is able to continue,” Brandon Kiley of 101. ESPN St. Louis said.

Rooting for The Athletic’s continued success because it’s smart, well reported work. Here’s to hoping that is able to continue. https://t.co/l2pX34ZUWt — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) January 6, 2022

“Clearly no one told the NYT that they could have had The Athletic for just $1 a month for the first 12 months,” Chris Ryan of OncLive.com jokingly said.

Clearly no one told the NYT that they could have had The Athletic for just $1 a month for the first 12 months https://t.co/vkx8OlHSjb — Chris Ryan (@ChrisRyan_NJ) January 6, 2022

This move has not been officially announced yet by either side.

Time will tell if this is the right move for The New York Times.