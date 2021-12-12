Sports Media World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning News

The Manningcast on ESPN, hosted by Peyton and Eli, has been a pretty big success for the Worldwide Leader so far this season.

Peyton and Eli Manning have hosted their own Monday Night Football broadcast for several weeks this season. It’s been a highly entertaining product, watching Peyton and Eli Manning cover the game while talking to notable guests.

ESPN will reportedly have some competition for the show, though.

According to a report, Amazon will make a strong push to land Peyton and Eli Manning.

Amazon wants to take the popular "ManningCast" with Peyton and Eli Manning away from ESPN. Full story in @FOS.https://t.co/vZTYfPHQBU — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) December 10, 2021

Sports fans are intrigued.

“It would be cool to remove the fcc regulations and give them more freedom for ad breaks. All the hard outs suck and kill the flow of the show,” one fan tweeted.

“Do it so Eli can flip the bird freely,” another fan added.

“I selfishly want to start limiting the guests appearances, unless they are talking about the football game too. My favorite part of the show is Eli and “Peyt” talking Xs and Os,” one fan wrote.

ESPN’s deal with Manning’s production company is reportedly up after the 2023 season. It will be interesting to see if Amazon makes a big offer.