The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports Media World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning News

Peyton Manning in a collard shirt.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning watches action prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Manningcast on ESPN, hosted by Peyton and Eli, has been a pretty big success for the Worldwide Leader so far this season.

Peyton and Eli Manning have hosted their own Monday Night Football broadcast for several weeks this season. It’s been a highly entertaining product, watching Peyton and Eli Manning cover the game while talking to notable guests.

ESPN will reportedly have some competition for the show, though.

According to a report, Amazon will make a strong push to land Peyton and Eli Manning.

Sports fans are intrigued.

“It would be cool to remove the fcc regulations and give them more freedom for ad breaks. All the hard outs suck and kill the flow of the show,” one fan tweeted.

“Do it so Eli can flip the bird freely,” another fan added.

“I selfishly want to start limiting the guests appearances, unless they are talking about the football game too. My favorite part of the show is Eli and “Peyt” talking Xs and Os,” one fan wrote.

ESPN’s deal with Manning’s production company is reportedly up after the 2023 season. It will be interesting to see if Amazon makes a big offer.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.