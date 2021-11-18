Sports Media World Reacts To Premier League News

NBC Sports has agreed to a six-year extension deal with The Premier League, retaining its exclusive rights as the sole provider of EPL coverage in the United States.

The deal is reportedly worth “well over” $2 billion and will run until 2028. NBC’s coverage will reportedly cover all 380 matches every season, including Spanish language coverage.

United States-based fans and the rest of the sports media world took to Twitter to react to this news.

Before NBC re-signed with the EPL, it was reportedly involved in a bidding war with ESPN. From the looks of things, fans seem to be pleased that their Premier League coverage is staying put.

Thank the lord ESPN didn’t get it. Can you imagine listening to @AlexiLalas every Sat/Sun morning? https://t.co/7hYlIijxWU — MusicConnoisseur (@mellow_my_man) November 18, 2021

Joyous news. They just need to sort out Peacock and we'll be all set for another six years. https://t.co/tmIqth0IHB — Robbie Tinsley (@RTinMan13) November 18, 2021

Rebecca Lowe's contract comes up in the summer of 2022 and this is great news for those who appreciate her work because I am sure all parties (Lowe, NBC and CAA) will make it work. "The first rule of Premier League rights — sign Rebecca Lowe."https://t.co/OfPD6qgExg https://t.co/5mGsSeaJJz — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) November 18, 2021

NBC is the best in the game. 👍 https://t.co/Aq9fRIBNkc — Tomassini (@DatRatKid) November 18, 2021

NBC Sports became the home for United States Premier League coverage in 2013. Since then, the network has worked closely with the English league to build soccer fandom in the States. With coverage on NBC platforms USA Network, NBCSN, NBC Sports digital and new streaming platform, Peacock, the game is widely accessible to those who want to watch.

NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings is the most popular US-based coverage of the league.

“NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings programming is now a real institution among supporters in America, with fans getting up early to come together and cheer on their favourite club, week in, week out. It’s an exciting time for football in the US and we look forward to continuing to work with NBC Sports to bring our competition to even more fans over the next six years,” Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said in a statement, per The Athletic UK.