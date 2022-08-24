Sports Media World Reacts To Stephania Bell News

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN has brought back Stephania Bell on a brand new contract.

Bell is a senior writer and an injury analyst for the network and has been with the company since 2008.

She's going to continue to appear on SportsCenter and Fantasy Football Now, plus help with ESPN's editorial content.

“I’m thrilled to be at ESPN because we have a diverse and talented group of fantasy minds with a broad range of expertise, delivering incredible in-depth coverage for our fans,” Bell said in a press release. “Collectively, we are ready to bring you even more so stay tuned for what we have in store this season and beyond!”

The sports community is super excited that Bell will be staying with the network for the foreseeable future.

Bell will also continue to co-host ESPN’s Fantasy Focus Football podcast as part of this deal.