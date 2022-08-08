Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Return News

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith has been missing from ESPN's airwaves as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery, but the "First Take" personality says he'll be back soon.

Sending out a tweet Monday, "One week away from returning to 'First Take'…….and counting!"

The sports media world reacted to Stephen A.'s impending return on social media.

"Ohhhh thank goodness," one viewer replied.

"One week away from watching again," another said.

"You have a shoulder [injury]. Your shoulders a long way from your heart young man. All this time off has tarnished ur legacy. The Ben Simmons of ESPN," tweeted PFT Commenter.

"Hurry up.!" another commented. [Expletive] boring.! Very dry information being conveyed. Energy is on 0. Stephen A's energy, excitement, comedy as well as detailed information makes the big difference here.!"

Stephen A. has been out for about six weeks following his operation. But fans will only have to wait seven more days to see him back at the "First Take" desk.