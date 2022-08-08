Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Return News
Stephen A. Smith has been missing from ESPN's airwaves as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery, but the "First Take" personality says he'll be back soon.
Sending out a tweet Monday, "One week away from returning to 'First Take'…….and counting!"
The sports media world reacted to Stephen A.'s impending return on social media.
"Ohhhh thank goodness," one viewer replied.
"One week away from watching again," another said.
"You have a shoulder [injury]. Your shoulders a long way from your heart young man. All this time off has tarnished ur legacy. The Ben Simmons of ESPN," tweeted PFT Commenter.
"Hurry up.!" another commented. [Expletive] boring.! Very dry information being conveyed. Energy is on 0. Stephen A's energy, excitement, comedy as well as detailed information makes the big difference here.!"
Stephen A. has been out for about six weeks following his operation. But fans will only have to wait seven more days to see him back at the "First Take" desk.