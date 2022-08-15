Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Big Return

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 16: TV personality Stephen A. Smith looks on during week four of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Wells Fargo Center on July 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images)

After a month-long absence, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith officially returned to First Take today. And he made sure to mark the occasion.

At the start of the show, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter announced Stephen A.'s return before the camera transitions to Smith chilling on yacht. He then briefly touches on all of the big topics he missed out on before asking if everyone missed him.

First Take then began the show on Stephen A's yacht with Stephen A wearing an orange suit and Molly Qerim wearing a sailor's hat. It was quite a sight to behold.

More importantly, the sports media world absolutely loved the outrageous scene. The video itself has gone viral with over 100,000 views, while the post and its various shares have garnered several thousand likes plus some celebratory comments:

A lot has happened in the sports world while Stephen A. Smith was away. We've had the start of NFL training camp and the preseason, NBA drama with big names like Kevin Durant and LeBron James, the ongoing Deshaun Watson controversy and the MLB trade deadline passing a few weeks back.

Suffice it to say, Stephen A. Smith has a lot of catching up to do this week - maybe for the next couple of weeks.

But at the speed Stephen A. likes to talk at, he can probably cover a lot of ground quickly.

Good to have you back Stephen A!