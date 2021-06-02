Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith’s Rant

Stephen A. Smith had a brutally honest reaction to the Boston Celtics news on Wednesday. The NBA franchise announced on Wednesday that Danny Ainge is stepping down and head coach Brad Stevens will be moving into the front office.

The longtime ESPN personality walked off the First Take set after going on a long rant about NBA players and the lack of opportunities for Black coaches and executives.

“I only left for a minute. But I’m not about to lie. I’m pissed at these things happening — only to see Black Athletes say nothing — knowing these kind of opportunities don’t happen for us. So much for being WOKE,” Smith said.

The reaction to Smith’s rant has been mixed.

Almost everyone will agree that there can be less opportunities for Black coaches and front office executives. However, does that mean NBA players need to be pushing for that to change?

“I’m legitimately confused about why Stephen A. Smith is blaming players here for the hiring practices of owners. The power to speak is not the power to hire. Hell they got to do with anything?” former ESPN personality Dan Le Batard tweeted.

For The Win writer Michael Sykes, meanwhile, argued that Smith is 100 percent right.

“Stephen A. Smith was absolutely right about Brad Stevens’ promotion. It’s a perfect example of white privilege opening opportunities for jobs that people of color in the NBA just don’t ever get,” he tweeted.

Longtime NBA point guard Chris Paul said last summer that he would like to see more opportunities for coaches and executives of color.

“The league is predominantly African American players. So you’d like to see more people higher in executive positions,” Paul said. “The league has told us, and it’s up to us and the players and union to hold them to that to make sure more people of color and women continue to keep being in these executive roles all throughout the league.”

Stevens, 44, was the Celtics’ head coach from 2013-21. He went 354-282 as the team’s head coach, reaching the playoffs in seven of eight seasons.