Sports Media World Reacts To The Adam Schefter Report

ESPN insider Adam Schefter talking on the set of Monday Night Football.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 07: ESPN Monday Night Football Studio Analysts Adam Schefter during the NFL regular season football game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Much of the sports media world is saying the same thing about ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Sunday evening.

Earlier on Sunday, the ESPN NFL insider reported that Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was a candidate for the Oklahoma Sooners head coaching job. Lincoln Riley has left Oklahoma for USC.

“Oklahoma has targeted Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements for Lincoln Riley, league sources tell ESPN. Kingsbury has one year remaining on his contract after this season,” Schefter reported.

Football fans aren’t buying it, though.

They believe that Schefter has just been fed information from Kingsbury’s agent, who is trying to get a new contract out of the Cardinals…

 

Oklahoma is a premier college football head coaching job, but you’re probably not going to leave a cushy NFL gig for it.

It’ll be fun to see who the Sooners end up with, but don’t count on it being Kingsbury.

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.