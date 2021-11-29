Sports Media World Reacts To The Adam Schefter Report

Much of the sports media world is saying the same thing about ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Sunday evening.

Earlier on Sunday, the ESPN NFL insider reported that Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was a candidate for the Oklahoma Sooners head coaching job. Lincoln Riley has left Oklahoma for USC.

“Oklahoma has targeted Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements for Lincoln Riley, league sources tell ESPN. Kingsbury has one year remaining on his contract after this season,” Schefter reported.

Oklahoma has targeted Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements for Lincoln Riley, league sources tell ESPN. Kingsbury has one year remaining on his contract after this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

Football fans aren’t buying it, though.

They believe that Schefter has just been fed information from Kingsbury’s agent, who is trying to get a new contract out of the Cardinals…

Nice job by Kliff's agent to make sure Schefter included the last sentence. Kliff has the NFL's best record and didn't love recruiting. Prime leverage time. https://t.co/jXaSCWJAnG — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) November 28, 2021

This makes a lot of sense if you consider that the only requirement for a Schefter tweet is a text from an agent. https://t.co/kjn06V0aaR — Elika Sadeghi (@elikasadeghi) November 28, 2021

Kingsbury's agent to Schefter: "In the next tweet, could you kick up the 4d3d3d3?" https://t.co/1zBnPWEPSD pic.twitter.com/9zdn20em7C — Jeff Duke Lowe of House Atreides (@JeffDLowe) November 28, 2021

Confirmed: Schefter is best friends with Kliff Kingsbury’s agent pic.twitter.com/oopwE5xlXS — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 28, 2021

Adam Schefter will literally tweet anything an agent-buddy texts him. https://t.co/brgGq1deZ4 — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) November 28, 2021

Oklahoma is a premier college football head coaching job, but you’re probably not going to leave a cushy NFL gig for it.

It’ll be fun to see who the Sooners end up with, but don’t count on it being Kingsbury.