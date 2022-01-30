Sports Media World Reacts To The Al Michaels Rumors

ESPN is reportedly happy with its Monday Night Football team, though the network could reportedly make a big offseason move.

According to a report from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, the Worldwide Leader could make a run at NBC’s Al Michaels.

Michaels, who could be replaced by Mike Tirico on Sunday Night Football prior to the 2022 NFL season, has been linked to Amazon. However, another network could reportedly come into play for the veteran sportscaster.

ESPN is rumored to be considering a run at the legendary broadcaster.

From the report:

The potential interest in returning Michaels, 77, to his TV football home — he was the longtime voice of MNF — comes as Michaels is deep into negotiations with Amazon Prime Video about becoming the main voice of its exclusive “Thursday Night Football” package that begins next fall, according to sources. While Michaels’ negotiations have progressed with Amazon, there are still questions on whom Michaels would partner with at the streaming platform. That is to say the official’s arms have not been raised to the sky yet.

ESPN could certainly use the boost.

NEWS: ESPN considering pursuit of Al Michaels for MNF, The Post has learned.https://t.co/uGqZJCyDTw — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 25, 2022

“After the last two weekends I can’t believe NBC wouldn’t do everything in their power to keep Michaels,” one fan admitted.

“NBC is paying a lot of money to Tirico just for him to “sit on the bench” if you will,” another fan pointed out.

“I all for improving Monday night football booth by any way necessary including bring back Al Michaels and adding a Sean Payton that’s the type of star power they been wanting for so long and need when it’s their turn to do the Super Bowl in few years,” another fan added.

