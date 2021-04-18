Sports Media World Reacts To The Joe Buck News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only notable NFL figure seriously interested in the full-time Jeopardy! gig.

Rodgers, a long-time fan of the popular game show, just wrapped up his two-week stint as a guest host on the show. The MVP quarterback has made it very clear that he has serious interest in hosting the show full-time. Rodgers believes he can be the show’s full-time host while continuing to play in the NFL.

There’s some competition in that arena, though.

According to a Saturday report from the New York Post, FOX announcer Joe Buck is joining the competition. Buck will be guest hosting Jeopardy! later this year. The veteran sports announcer also has interest in hosting the show full-time.

Sports fans are somewhat mixed on the idea of Buck as the full-time Jeopardy! host. While the longtime announcer is obviously very good at his job, some aren’t sure they would love his voice on the more reserved Jeopardy! show.

Still, it will be interesting to see how Buck handles the duties during his guest hosting stint.

Buck’s guest hosting stint on the popular weeknight game show will reportedly come later this summer. It’s unclear if it will be a one-week or a two-week thing, though most guest hosting stints have been for two weeks.

It remains to be seen when the show will make a decision on its full-time host, though it apparently isn’t coming for a while.