Sports Media World Reacts To The Laura Rutledge News

Few people in sports media, if any, are better than Laura Rutledge – this is something that was further proven on Saturday morning.

Rutledge, who hosts some of ESPN’s college football and NFL coverage, had an incredibly heartwarming moment with a young fan on Saturday.

The fan missed seeing Tim Tebow, so Rutledge was able to get him on the phone for an adorable FaceTime.

Check it out:

Awesome move by @LauraRutledge today after SEC Nation. This little boy was in tears because he missed Tim Tebow, he even brought his children’s book to sign. Laura got @TimTebow on FaceTime and saved the day! Now Tim is sending him a signed copy of his book. LOVE IT! 🧡🤍 pic.twitter.com/9MT2T7R5pT — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) November 13, 2021

Well done, Laura.

“Mad props to Laura. It costs nothing to be kind and it can lift the spirits of one, or of thousands. Cheers, LR,” one fan tweeted.

“It doesn’t cost anything to be kind,” another fan added.

“Little moments like this happen all the time working with Laura and Tim. Truly amazing people on and off the camera. So lucky to witness it every single day,” another fan tweeted.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes, who works with Rutledge on the network’s NFL coverage, tweeted a cool message.

“This is the sort of person Laura is—always doing kind things for others, regardless of who is watching. It’s why everyone loves working with her!” she tweeted.

This is the sort of person Laura is—always doing kind things for others, regardless of who is watching. It’s why everyone loves working with her! https://t.co/QzAk5b6tRq — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 13, 2021

Props to Laura (and Tim Tebow!).