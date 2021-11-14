The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Laura Rutledge News

Laura Rutledge of ESPN stands with a Florida player.BIRMINGHAM, AL - JANUARY 03: Adam Lane #22 of the Florida Gators stands with ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge following a victory over the East Carolina Pirates in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field on January 3, 2015 in Birmingham, Alabama. Florida won the game 28-20. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Few people in sports media, if any, are better than Laura Rutledge – this is something that was further proven on Saturday morning.

Rutledge, who hosts some of ESPN’s college football and NFL coverage, had an incredibly heartwarming moment with a young fan on Saturday.

The fan missed seeing Tim Tebow, so Rutledge was able to get him on the phone for an adorable FaceTime.

Check it out:

Well done, Laura.

“Mad props to Laura. It costs nothing to be kind and it can lift the spirits of one, or of thousands. Cheers, LR,” one fan tweeted.

“It doesn’t cost anything to be kind,” another fan added.

“Little moments like this happen all the time working with Laura and Tim. Truly amazing people on and off the camera. So lucky to witness it every single day,” another fan tweeted.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes, who works with Rutledge on the network’s NFL coverage, tweeted a cool message.

“This is the sort of person Laura is—always doing kind things for others, regardless of who is watching. It’s why everyone loves working with her!” she tweeted.

Props to Laura (and Tim Tebow!).

