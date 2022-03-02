Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?

Well, it happened on Wednesday morning.

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.

Smith believes that Stephen Curry is worthy of a spot in that list, though Russo disagreed.

What played out was truly entertaining sports television.

Is Steph Curry a top 10 NBA player of all time? I have no idea. But I do know this is one of the greatest moments in television history. pic.twitter.com/7ibXyEUIvq — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 2, 2022

Sports fans can’t believe that Smith was bested like that.

“My new favorite video,” one fan tweeted.

“Mad Dog chose violence. SA had no idea what to say or do,” another fan added.

“This is incredible. I’ve never seen Stephen A take an L like this,” another fan wrote on social media.

Russo lost his ear piece and is just talking endlessly. GIF it!!!!! Let's go, young people! Russo is calling his IFB a headset!!! SAS is admitting that Mad Dog "got him." Stop the fight!!! pic.twitter.com/JkIbkVNvHc — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 2, 2022

Oh no, Russo taking out SAS on all-time 10 NBA players. Stephen A. is on the ropes! Russo: "You're life is on the line!" — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 2, 2022

Well done, Russo.

The new First Take co-host will be appearing on the show every Wednesday morning.