Sports Media World Reacts To The Troy Aikman News

fox NFL analyst troy aikman down on the fieldNEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman is known for his work on FOX, but could the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster be calling games elsewhere in 2022?

According to a report, Amazon is making a strong push to have Aikman call Thursday night games next season.

Front Office Sports reports that Amazon is pursuing a “dream” broadcasting pairing of Aikman and Al Michaels for their Thursday night football package.

Amazon Prime Video is interested in hiring Troy Aikman as lead analyst for its NFL “Thursday Night Football” package in 2022, said sources.

If Amazon is able to land Aikman, the Pro Football Hall of Famer would likely team with play-by-play announcer Al Michaels to form a “‘TNF’ dream team,” said sources.

The duo would deliver instant gravitas for Amazon as the tech giant launches the NFL’s first-ever all-digital package.

The NFL world is intrigued.

“Hey Amazon, CBS already have the dream team with Romo & Nantz. Good try though. Manning Bros combo looks good but you may have lucked out there too,” one fan tweeted.

“This would be a great combo. My dream team would be Aikman and Nantz,” another fan tweeted.

“I would love to see them two on Thursday night . Then get Mike T and Romo on Sunday night football,” another fan suggested.

What do you want to see out of Amazon’s Thursday night package?

