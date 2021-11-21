Sports Media World Reacts To The Troy Aikman News

Troy Aikman is known for his work on FOX, but could the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster be calling games elsewhere in 2022?

According to a report, Amazon is making a strong push to have Aikman call Thursday night games next season.

Front Office Sports reports that Amazon is pursuing a “dream” broadcasting pairing of Aikman and Al Michaels for their Thursday night football package.

Amazon Prime Video is interested in hiring Troy Aikman as lead analyst for its NFL “Thursday Night Football” package in 2022, said sources. If Amazon is able to land Aikman, the Pro Football Hall of Famer would likely team with play-by-play announcer Al Michaels to form a “‘TNF’ dream team,” said sources. The duo would deliver instant gravitas for Amazon as the tech giant launches the NFL’s first-ever all-digital package.

The NFL world is intrigued.

NEWS: Amazon wants to form a "dream team" of Troy Aikman and Al Michaels for its Thursday Night Football package in 2022. The latest from @MMcCarthyREV ⤵️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 17, 2021

“Hey Amazon, CBS already have the dream team with Romo & Nantz. Good try though. Manning Bros combo looks good but you may have lucked out there too,” one fan tweeted.

“This would be a great combo. My dream team would be Aikman and Nantz,” another fan tweeted.

“I would love to see them two on Thursday night . Then get Mike T and Romo on Sunday night football,” another fan suggested.

Amazon is thinking big for its exclusive coverage of 'Thursday Night Football' in 2022. The tech giant is interested in hiring @TroyAikman as its lead analyst. The @dallascowboys legend could form TV 'Dream Team' with play-by-play announcer Al Michaels.https://t.co/AtM9pXjyKc — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) November 16, 2021

What do you want to see out of Amazon’s Thursday night package?