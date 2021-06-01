Sports Media World Reacts To The WWE Hire News

World Wrestling Entertainment announced a significant sports media hire on Tuesday morning.

The wrestling organization has announced the hiring of notable sports media executive Jamie Horowitz, who will become the new EVP, Development & Digital, for WWE.

Horowitz is perhaps best known for his influence in debate-show style television in sports. He had a prominent role in the development of Skip Bayless’ career. Horowitz left FOX Sports 1 following allegations of workplace misconduct. He landed at DAZN following his ousting at FS1.

Deadline.com first reported the hiring news:

He’ll also be responsible for WWE Studios in Los Angeles — whose projects include a docuseries with Netflix about Vince McMahon with Chris Smith (Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened) directing and Bill Simmons (ESPN’s 30 For 30 docu series) exec producing. Horowitz will be based at WWE’s Stamford, Conn headquarters with frequent travel to LA.

This is a very notable hire for WWE, as Horowitz is certainly a well-known figure in the sports media landscape. It will be interesting to see what kind of influence he has within WWE.

Here are some of the reactions to the news from across the sports media landscape.

Wow. #WWE just announced the hire of Jamie Horowitz, a successful but controversial name in the sports media landscape. The innovator behind First Take among other shows…and the breather of life for Skip Bayless, of course. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 1, 2021

Choosing to work with Jamie Horowitz is certainly a decision. https://t.co/O64D99cFYt — Robert O'Neill (@RobertONeill31) June 1, 2021

there are some people who will simply never not have tenure in this industry https://t.co/6u6ZznZWKa https://t.co/Hh3X3FtltL — Laura Wagner (@laurawags) June 1, 2021

