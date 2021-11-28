Sports Media World Reacts To Troy Aikman Speculation

The Spun

fox NFL analyst troy aikman down on the fieldNEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

We haven’t really seen Troy Aikman as part of a different NFL broadcasting team, as he’s pretty much always been with FOX and Joe Buck.

However, that could change moving forward.

According to reports, Amazon is eyeing Aikman for its Thursday Night Football broadcasting booth, dreaming of a pairing with Al Michaels.

“If Amazon is able to land Aikman, the Pro Football Hall of Famer would likely team with play-by-play announcer Al Michaels to form a ‘TNF’ dream team,’” Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports writes.

The sports media world is speculating about Aikman’s future.

One fan had a pretty notable suggestion.

How about an outside (somewhat) of the box idea. Team Joe Buck, Troy Aikman AND Cris Collinsworth on TNF. Throw back to 20 years ago. One of the best 3-man booths ever. No dispute on that. If you’re Amazon and willing to go big with unlimited funds, how do you not go this route?!” one fan tweeted.

That’s pretty unlikely, but it would be fun.

Still, Aikman and Michaels would be pretty great.

For now, though, it’s just speculation. However, don’t be surprised to see Aikman part of a different broadcasting team in 2022.

