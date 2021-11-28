Sports Media World Reacts To Troy Aikman Speculation

We haven’t really seen Troy Aikman as part of a different NFL broadcasting team, as he’s pretty much always been with FOX and Joe Buck.

However, that could change moving forward.

According to reports, Amazon is eyeing Aikman for its Thursday Night Football broadcasting booth, dreaming of a pairing with Al Michaels.

“If Amazon is able to land Aikman, the Pro Football Hall of Famer would likely team with play-by-play announcer Al Michaels to form a ‘TNF’ dream team,’” Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports writes.

The sports media world is speculating about Aikman’s future.

Not definite by any means, but I've mentioned him first in my lists for awhile because I'd say, at the moment, most likely. https://t.co/2hry0PzovF — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 23, 2021

One fan had a pretty notable suggestion.

“How about an outside (somewhat) of the box idea. Team Joe Buck, Troy Aikman AND Cris Collinsworth on TNF. Throw back to 20 years ago. One of the best 3-man booths ever. No dispute on that. If you’re Amazon and willing to go big with unlimited funds, how do you not go this route?!” one fan tweeted.

That’s pretty unlikely, but it would be fun.

Still, Aikman and Michaels would be pretty great.

Amazon wants to pair Al Michaels and Troy Aikman in a broadcast "dream team". Who's your dream broadcaster duo? 🎙 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 18, 2021

For now, though, it’s just speculation. However, don’t be surprised to see Aikman part of a different broadcasting team in 2022.