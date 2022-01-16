Sports Media World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

The Spun

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: NFL on FOX personality Troy Aikman watches warm ups prior to a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

FOX analyst Troy Aikman isn’t happy that he had to call the Eagles-Bucs playoff game on Sunday afternoon.

Joe Buck was touching on the next game (Cowboys-49ers) and Aikman made it known that he wish he could call it.

“It’s gonna be a great game,” Aikman said. “I think there’s a lot of people that would like to be calling that game but it should be a lot of fun.”

Aikman, of course, played for the Cowboys throughout his career and has always enjoyed calling their games.

The Eagles-Bucs game has also been over since halftime after the Bucs went up 17-0. They then extended their lead to 31-0 going into the fourth quarter before the Eagles got a couple of touchdowns.

Tom Brady has done a stellar job in this contest and will finish with nearly 300 yards passing and two touchdowns.

The sports media world had some interesting reactions to this brutally honest assessment.

Kickoff for 49ers-Cowboys will be at 4:30 p.m. ET and it’ll be televised by CBS.

