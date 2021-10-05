Sports Media World Reacts To Tuesday’s Mike Greenberg News

Another day, another big job for Mike Greenberg.

According to a report from New York Post sports media insider Andrew Marchand, the next host of the NBA Finals on ESPN will be none other than Mike Greenberg.

ESPN needed a new host for its most prestigious NBA broadcast, due to the departure of Maria Taylor to NBC. The previous host, Rachel Nichols, is no longer appearing on the network.

So, the job will go to Greenberg.

Mike Greenberg will be ESPN's new host of the NBA Finals, filling the spot vacated by Maria Taylor, The Post has learned.https://t.co/Qoc6BFbZLc — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 5, 2021

From the report:

After the departure of Maria Taylor as the host of its top NBA pregame shows, including The Finals, ESPN is turning to a familiar face as it remakes its coverage, The Post has learned. Mike Greenberg will replace Taylor as the top host of “NBA Countdown,” according to sources, meaning he will be on point for the coveted position of hosting The Finals. Greenberg will be joined by Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose and Magic Johnson for the biggest games, sources said.

Greenberg and Smith are the top two figures at ESPN, so this isn’t very surprising.

Still, it’s frustrating for some to see Greenberg get another prominent job.

“When ESPN does a talent search, is Greeny’s name just the default name in the drop down box? Like country defaults to United States?” one fan tweeted.

“Is Greeny the only ESPN employee at this point, dudes is on almost everything ESPN,” another fan added.

“I mean, I get it. I don’t like the symbolism of it, but I get it,” another fan wrote.

Greeny is one step closer to hosting every hour of programming on ESPN https://t.co/twCyhBqpc7 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 5, 2021

The NBA’s 2021-22 regular season is set to start in a couple of weeks. Preseason games have already begun.