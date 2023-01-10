Sports Media World Reacts To Unfortunate Title Game Ratings

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the championship trophy after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game got horrific ratings on Monday night.

According to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU averaged 17.223 million viewers during Georgia's blowout win against TCU. That makes it the lowest CFP title game since 1999.

Part of the sports community isn't surprised by these numbers.

"Georgia is at that level where it is off-putting to the rest of the country. That’s the greatest testament to sports excellence," one tweet read.

"I was in the car when the game started. It was 17-7 when I got home. At that point, it was a wrap and we ran errands," another tweet read.

Georgia went on to beat TCU by 58 (65-7) when the game was all said and done. It was basically over at halftime when the Bulldogs were up by 31 (38-7).

Hopefully, next year's championship game is a bit closer.