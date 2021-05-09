Sports Media World Reacts To Wayne Gretzky News

With NHL coverage coming to ESPN and Turner Sports, there is a bidding war taking place for legendary star Wayne Gretzky.

Gretzky, 60, is the most dominant player in the history of hockey. He’s arguably the most dominant athlete in the history of any sport, considering just how far ahead he is in many of the record book standings.

According to a report from the New York Post, both ESPN and Turner Sports expressed major interest in Gretzky. ESPN was reportedly willing to go up to $2 million/year for Gretzky. However, that will not be enough.

Gretzky is reportedly expected to command $5 million/season, with Turner Sports as the likely landing spot.

NEWS: ESPN out on Wayne Gretzky, paving way for TNT, The Post has learned.https://t.co/9QqURYgtsj — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 7, 2021

From the report:

Gretzky’s role with TNT would be akin to Charles Barkley’s on “Inside The NBA.” If a deal is done, Gretzky, 60, is expected to command in the range of $5 million per year, according to sources. Turner has put the full-court press on for Gretzky by using Barkley, the Great One’s former neighbor in Arizona, as its chief recruiter, according to sources. Even though ESPN/ABC is trying to make many of its broadcasters’ contracts more reasonable, it was willing to go to the $2 million range for Gretzky, according to sources. The bidding got too high, however, and ESPN has decided to bow out.

Gretzky is being floated by many as the “Charles Barkley” of NHL broadcasting. Barkley is among the most influential analysts in sports thanks to his work covering the NBA for Turner Sports.

Wayne Gretzky would reportedly fill a role similar to Charles Barkley's on the NBA side if he were to join TNT's NHL coverage team. 👀 🐐 🎙 https://t.co/X5nc9QyTc6 pic.twitter.com/pqnQ8PsGF5 — theScore (@theScore) May 7, 2021

Barkley is reportedly even doing some recruiting with Gretzky, hoping to lure him to Turner Sports. The former NBA star reportedly lives close to the legendary NHL player in Arizona.

It will be interesting to see where Gretzky ends up – and how he fares analyzing the game on television.