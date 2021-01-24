Sports Media World Reacts To Tom Rinaldi On FOX

For years, Tom Rinaldi had television viewers in tears for his heart-wrenching segments on ESPN. Now, he’s doing it on FOX.

The longtime ESPN reporter officially left the Worldwide Leader at the end of 2020, signing with Fox Sports, where he’ll be a part of big game coverage. Most notably, Rinaldi will be a part of FOX’s NFL coverage, starting with the playoffs this year.

Today, Rinaldi is previewing this afternoon’s NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rinaldi had another heart-wrenching pregame segment featuring Packers running back Aaron Jones.

“I might have had Jones on the back of my jersey, but I had Ethan on my front.” Tom Rinaldi tells the story of GB RB Aaron Jones, a very special family & a pair of cleats that brought them together. Watch "In His Shoes" & more NFC Championship coverage at 1p ET/10a PT on FOX. pic.twitter.com/yC4edYLtAY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 24, 2021

The sports media world is taking to Twitter to note how Rinaldi is the same at FOX, still pulling at everyone’s heart strings.

“Tom Rinaldi just stomps around the planet playing with people’s heartstrings and making grown adults cry,” one fan wrote.

“Death. Taxes. Tom Rinaldi making you emotional on game day,” another fan added.

One fan summed things up with an appropriate GIF:

"Tom Rinaldi has the story…" pic.twitter.com/XgAroU3gTd — Alex Cawley (@Cawley_TV) January 24, 2021

They’re not lying.

The Packers and the Buccaneers are set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.