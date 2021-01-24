The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Tom Rinaldi On FOX

ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi on the field at the national title.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Tom Rinaldi, an ESPN College Game Day reporter, on field prior to the CFP National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

For years, Tom Rinaldi had television viewers in tears for his heart-wrenching segments on ESPN. Now, he’s doing it on FOX.

The longtime ESPN reporter officially left the Worldwide Leader at the end of 2020, signing with Fox Sports, where he’ll be a part of big game coverage. Most notably, Rinaldi will be a part of FOX’s NFL coverage, starting with the playoffs this year.

Today, Rinaldi is previewing this afternoon’s NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rinaldi had another heart-wrenching pregame segment featuring Packers running back Aaron Jones.

The sports media world is taking to Twitter to note how Rinaldi is the same at FOX, still pulling at everyone’s heart strings.

“Tom Rinaldi just stomps around the planet playing with people’s heartstrings and making grown adults cry,” one fan wrote.

“Death. Taxes. Tom Rinaldi making you emotional on game day,” another fan added.

One fan summed things up with an appropriate GIF:

They’re not lying.

The Packers and the Buccaneers are set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.


