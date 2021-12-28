The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports Media World Reacts To Tuesday’s ESPN News

A general photo of ESPN's set.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN is reportedly making a notable requirement for its remote workers.

According to a report from the Sports Business Journal, the Worldwide Leader is requiring its more than 7,000 remote workers to receive a booster shot by late January.

ESPN is reportedly requiring its remote workers, who help the network broadcast games across the country, to receive the booster shot by Jan. 24.

John Ourand had the latest.

From the report:

ESPN’s directive is for anyone hired by the network to work game telecasts — from announcers, producers and camera operators to the executives that attend games. That includes staff at the network’s various properties, including SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and ESPN Events. It does not affect ESPN’s corporate employees that do not work games. The move comes as leagues, like the NFLNBA and college conferences, have told the network that ESPN’s remote workers need to be boosted to work at their venues. ESPN was the first sports network to mandate that its remote workers had to receive a Covid vaccination when they were made available last summer.

ESPN confirmed the news in a statement.

“We are implementing this to be consistent at all sports venues as a growing number of events are requiring boosters.”

The sports world continues to be impacted by the pandemic, with games being postponed, including some bowl game cancelations.

ESPN isn’t the only company with the mandate, either.

Sports fans are interested to see how this impacts ESPN’s workers.

“While many already were, I’m curious to see how many talent ask to call games remotely based on this request,” one fan tweeted.

ESPN’s remote workers numbers are pretty massive.

There are several notable sporting events coming up over the next month-plus, so ESPN surely won’t want to lose a significant portion of remote workers.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.