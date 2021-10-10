Sports Media World Speculating About Urban Meyer’s Future

If Urban Meyer loses his job as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, would the legendary college football head coach go back to television?

The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach was pretty great for FOX. Meyer elevated FOX’s pregame college football show in a major way. The network has since hired former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops to replace him.

But what if Meyer is out in the NFL and wants back on television? Would FOX hire him?

Longtime sports media insider Richard Deitsch believes the answer is an easy yes.

“One easy prediction: If the Jags part with Urban Meyer (and I predict that will happen before the end of his contract), Fox will not hesitate to bring him back to its college football coverage,” Deitsch tweeted.

There would be logistics to work out, of course. What would happen with Stoops? Could FOX have both Meyer and Stoops on the show?

Regardless, though, we’d likely see Meyer back on television if he’s out in Jacksonville.

“Again, if I am playing this out, I think Stoops eventually goes elsewhere (coaching/maybe games) or they’d have both. They lose to College GameDay right now so they’d be willing to try things and live with what ever negative optics/backlash exists,” Deitsch added.

While Meyer hasn’t been successful in the NFL, he was pretty great on television. And he obviously knows what he’s talking about when it comes to college football.

For now, though, Meyer will attempt to continue to pursue success at the professional level.

The Jaguars and the Titans are set to play on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.